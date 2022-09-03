Three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka made her way into the US Open Round of 16 for the seventh time after swiftly defeating Petra Martic.

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka reached the US Open Round of 16 for the seventh time in her storied career with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Petra Martic on Saturday.

No.26 seed Azarenka, a three-time US Open finalist in 2012, 2013 and 2020, took 1 hour and 21 minutes to defeat 54th-ranked Martic, who was seeking her third trip to the US Open Round of 16 in the last four years.

Words from the winner: "I felt like I started very solid and I kind of kept my foot on the gas pedal and just really kept raising my intensity, game after game," Azarenka said, after her win.

"I felt that I played really good in also important moments," Azarenka continued. "On break points I really took my chances, was really effective from defense to offense, kind of changing and shifting the game from one, two shots. I think that worked really well."

Fast facts: This was the first meeting between tour veterans Azarenka and Martic in a decade, with 33-year-old Azarenka improving to 2-0 against 31-year-old Martic. Azarenka had handily won their only previous clash on the indoor hard courts of Linz in 2012.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka is one of seven active players with over 100 Grand Slam main-draw wins. 44 of those Grand Slam wins have come at the US Open; among players in this year’s draw, only Serena Williams and Venus Williams have more match-wins in Flushing Meadows.

Match breakdown: Former Top 15 player Martic claimed the fourth Top 5 win over her career in the previous round when she upset No.4 seed Paula Badosa, but she could not oust another seed as Azarenka exhibited top form.

Azarenka had 22 winners in the match, doubling Martic's 11, and the victor converted five of her 11 break points.

After an early exchange of breaks in the opening set, Azarenka notched the decisive lead by converting her fifth break point of a lengthy game with an error-forcing forehand to lead 4-2.

Martic upped the ante with relatively frequent forays into the net, but Azarenka executed deft passes when she needed to, and Azarenka reeled off 10 of the last 11 games to clinch victory.

Next up: Azarenka awaits the winner of Saturday’s upcoming match between last year’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and another former World No.1, Karolina Pliskova.

