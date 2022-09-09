Need a quick catchup heading into the US Open final? Here are all the notable stats, quotes and milestones on the line when Iga Swiatek takes on Ons Jabeur.

NEW YORK -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.5 Ons Jabeur will square off in the US Open final on Saturday.

Swiatek has been the dominant story of the season. Earlier this season, she put together a 37-match winning streak. It was the longest win streak of the 21st century and netted her six consecutive titles, including a second French Open title.

Only Swiatek has won more matches than Jabeur this season, one that has been built on relentless consistency. She won her biggest career title, on the clay in Madrid, and then won 13 straight matches on grass to win Berlin and make her first major final at Wimbledon.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

When is the final?

The women's final will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

What are the points and prize money at stake?

By making the final, Swiatek and Jabeur have each earned 1,300 points and $1.3 million dollars. By virtue of her run to her second straight Slam final, Jabeur will return to her career-high No.2 ranking after the tournament.

The winner on Sunday will leave New York with 2,000 points and a check for $2.6 million.

.@Ons_Jabeur knows she has plenty of support at home in Tunisia 🇹🇳#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lPwPDj7Wy7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

What milestones are at stake on Saturday?

Both women are trying to become the first from their respective countries to win the US Open. Tunisia's Jabeur is also bidding to become the first Tunisian, Arab or African woman to win a Slam title. The last African player to win a major title was South Africa's Johan Kriek in 1981.

At 21 years old, Swiatek is bidding to become the youngest three-time major champion since Maria Sharapova won the 2008 Australian Open at 20. Swiatek could become only the ninth player in the Open Era to win her third Grand Slam title before turning 22 after Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf and Chris Evert.

Swiatek is also looking to become the first No.1 to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014. A victory would also net her a seventh title this season, becoming the first player since Williams in 2014 to win at least that many. Swiatek would also become the first woman to win two majors in a season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

A win for Swiatek would be her 57th victory of the season, tying her with Ashleigh Barty's 57 wins in 2019.

How did Swiatek and Jabeur get here?

Semifinal reports:

Swiatek comeback stops Sabalenka

Jabeur snaps Garcia's streak

Despite their efforts in the first seven months of the season, Swiatek and Jabeur came into New York under the radar. Since winning Roland Garros, Swiatek had made just one quarterfinal. Since her Wimbledon run, Jabeur failed to win back-to-back matches in three tournaments. Neither woman had ever made it past the Round of 16 at the US Open.

They've enjoyed very different paths to their first US Open final. Jabeur has been outstanding throughout the tournament, dropping only one set. She posted a strong trio of straight-set wins against Veronika Kudermetova and Ajla Tomljanovic, and then snapped Caroline Garcia's 13-match win streak in the semifinals.

Swiatek has had to battle. She has lost two sets and been forced to come back from set-deficits repeatedly. But she dug in her heels and battled, as evidenced by her gritty semifinal win over last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka. Down 2-0 in the third set, Swiatek reeled Sablalenka in to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Iga knows her final with Ons Jabeur will be a tricky one. pic.twitter.com/UOeZnjlBFr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

How do they stack up?

Their head-to-head is locked at 2-2, with Swiatek winning their only meeting this year, 6-2, 6-2 in the Rome final.

Swiatek's record in finals is comical. Including the ITF level, she has won 16 of her 17 career finals. Her only loss came in her first tour final at 2019 Lugano. Since then, Swiatek has won her past nine WTA-level finals in straight sets and has dropped only 32 games in this span. That's an average of 3.6 games lost per final.

Jabeur has yet to win a hard-court final. Overall, she has lost six of her previous nine WTA finals. Her two hard-court finals came at 2018 Moscow and 2021 Chicago.

What are they saying?

Swiatek on learning to adapt:

"Earlier I felt like my emotions were taking over and I was panicking a little bit when I was losing. For sure I grew up, I learned a lot. And the work we've put with Daria [Abramowicz, her sports psychologist] for sure helped. Right now it's just easier for me to actually logically think about what I can change. And I feel like I have more skills to do that [rather] than one type of way to play."

2013 - Iga Swiatek is the first female player to reach the final at the Roland Garros and at the US Open in the same campaign since Serena Williams in 2013. Collector.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/9e8F345vyK — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 9, 2022

Jabeur on backing up her Wimbledon run:

"Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the finals again. At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn't believe it. Even just after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realizing it was an amazing achievement already. But now just I hope I'm getting used to it. Just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I'm in the finals."

Swiatek on Jabeur:

"She has a different game style than most of the players. She has a great touch. All these things mixed up, yeah, she's just a tough opponent. That's why probably our matches are always kind of physical and really tight. I don't know what was the score in Rome, but I remember it as a really tight match anyway, because there were a lot of ads, I think.

"She's just a tough opponent and fully deserves to be in the final. I think it's going to be a great battle."

7 - Ons #Jabeur is only the 7th female player to reach the final in Wimbledon and at the #USOpen in the same year since 2000 after Venus Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Justine Henin, Vera Zvonareva and Angelique Kerber. Phenomenal.@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/hUDXbn5RQU — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 9, 2022

Swiatek on her US Open:

"I'm pretty happy that even though maybe I wasn't feeling 100% perfectly from the beginning of the tournament, I was still able to get better and better and to play a really solid game. It's the best thing basically.

"Like, on clay I feel just perfect. But for me actually winning when I'm not feeling perfectly, it's the best kind of thing and best feeling. The satisfaction is pretty big."

Jabeur on Swiatek:

"You know, Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough. I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She's playing awesome. It's going to be a tough match. Definitely going for my revenge.

"I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her."