This past week's winners, Liudmila Samsonova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Tamara Korpatsch, all reached career-high rankings, as did American Claire Liu.

Here are your notable rankings movers following a week of action at the WTA 500 event in Tokyo, a 250-level tournament in Seoul, Korea and Budapest, Hungary, a 125 event.

Samsonova’s rapid climb

After winning a pair of WTA 250 tournaments in August, at Washington, DC and Cleveland, Liudmila Samsonova captured her third title of the season last week in Tokyo. In her past four events, Samsonova has won three titles and reached the fourth round of the US Open. Since the start of August, her ranking has improved 37 spots from No.60 to a career-high No.23.

Two Chinese women in Top 30

Zheng Qinwen, at 19 years old, became the first Chinese teenager to reach a tour-level singles final last week in Tokyo. Finishing as runner-up, Zheng makes her Top 30 debut, the youngest Chinese woman to reach this landmark. She moved up eight spots in the rankings, from No.36 to No.28.

Zheng is joined by Zhang Shuai in this week’s Top 30. A semifinalist in Tokyo, Zhang moves up two spots in the rankings, climbing from No.28 to No.26.

Alexandrova reaches career-high

By capturing her second title of 2022 in Seoul and the third of her career, Ekaterina Alexandrova set a new career-high ranking, moving up three spots from No.24 to No.21. Alexandrova held off Jelena Ostapenko in the championship match. Ostapenko moved up two spots, from No.19 to No.17.

3rd career title 🏆

1st Korea title 🇰🇷😉



Ekaterina Alexandrova with the #HanaBankKoreaOpen trophy! pic.twitter.com/Dvdm1tgzzg — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2022

Top 100 debut for Korpatsch

As a qualifier last week in Budapest, a WTA 125 level tournament, Tamara Korpatsch survived a nearly three-hour final to capture the title. The German makes her Top 100 debut, moving up 18 spots, from No.118 to No.100.

Other notable rankings movements

--After reaching the semifinals in Seoul, Emma Raducanu collected 110 ranking points and climbs 11 spots, from No.77 to No.66.

--A finalist in Budapest, Viktoriya Tomova jumped 16 spots this week, moving from No.109 to a career-high of No.93.

--American Claire Liu reached her second tour-level quarterfinal of the season last week in Tokyo, paving the way for her climb to a new career-high. She moves up 11 spots, from No.84 to No.73.

--Making her fourth career main-draw appearance, Fernanda Contreras Gomez reached the second round in Tokyo as a qualifier. The 24-year-old Mexican climbs 41 spots to a new career-high of No.141 (from No.182).

--After winning five consecutive titles at ITF Circuit W25 events, Brenda Fruhvirtova checks in this week at a career-high. With 25 straight wins, the Czech teenager has climbed 228 spots during the streak, moving from No.394 to No.166.

--As a qualifier in Tokyo, Greece’s Despina Papamichail advanced to the second round of the main draw and moves up 35 spots, from No.213 to No.178.