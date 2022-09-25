Photo gallery: Liudmila Samsonova and the best of Tokyo 2022

The best photo from each day of the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

01 /08
Pre-tournament: Former World No.32 Kurumi Nara was given a retirement send-off on home soil after the last match of her career, a 0-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss to Isabella Shinikova in the final round of qualifying.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /08
Day 1: Yuki Naito plays the shamisen at the players' party as Beatriz Haddad Maia and Caroline Garcia look on.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /08
Day 2: Naomi Osaka tends to an injured Daria Saville, who was forced to retire from their first-round match with what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

04 /08
Day 3: Garbiñe Muguruza sprints for a forehand en route to a second-round win over Despina Papamichail.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /08
Day 4: Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk high-five each other during their quarterfinal win over Sofia Kenin and Liudmila Samsonova.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /08
Day 5: Petra Martic reacts to a forehand during her quarterfinal loss to Zhang Shuai.

Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

07 /08
Day 6: Zheng Qinwen celebrates during a 3-hour, 4-minute semifinal win over Veronika Kudermetova that put the Chinese teenager into her first Hologic WTA Tour final.

Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

08 /08
Day 7: Liudmila Samsonova hoists aloft her third trophy of 2022.

Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

