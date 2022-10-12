World No.1 Iga Swiatek will open her San Diego Open campaign against Tokyo finalist Zheng Qinwen after the Chinese star advanced to the second round.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round on Thursday.

A finalist at the Toray Pan Pacific Open two weeks ago, Zheng fell in the final round of qualifying to Camila Osorio, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). She gained entry into the main draw on Tuesday as a lucky loser, after Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew earlier in the day due to illness.

Zheng's victory sets up a French Open rematch against Swiatek. The two young stars faced off for the first time in Paris this spring, with Zheng taking the first set before losing 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 16. It was the only set Swiatek lost during her dominant title run.

Zheng's first-set performance left a big impression on Swiatek, who was in the midst of her 37-match win streak at the time.

"It's hard for me to say how she plays on a hard court because I didn't really watch her matches," Swiatek said in Paris. "I felt on my racquet today that she can play some really heavy topspin, and I feel like if she's going to use it the right way she can really be a great player.

"Honestly, staying in WTA on a top level, it's a mix of many things. So it's hard to say really, but I hope she's gonna stay here, because she can really play great tennis, that, I know."

Zheng struggled physically in the match, but the 19-year-old walked away confident that she was ready to challenge the best in the game.

"To play against the No.1 in the world, I feel really I enjoy on the court," Zheng said after the match. "If I don't have my stomach [issue] I think I could enjoy more, like run better and hit more harder, to give more effort on court. It's a pity that I couldn't give that what I want to give today.

"I just want next time I play against her I have like perfect shape and go for the fight."

