No.5 seed Coco Gauff needed just over an hour to defeat Martina Trevisan in Round 3 of the Guadalajara Open Akron.

There was no letdown for Coco Gauff less than 24 hours after she officially qualified for the WTA Finals Fort Worth. The No.5 seed cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 Round 3 win over Martina Trevisan at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Thursday to reach her third quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event this year.

Gauff won the first nine games against Trevisan in a rematch of their semifinal at Roland Garros, which was also won by Gauff in straight sets. She staked an early lead thanks to a crucial hold of serve in the first set at 2-0. Trevisan led 0-40, and had four break points in total, before Gauff held.

The American saved the first seven break points she faced, and though she was broken on the eighth, she denied Trevisan any sustained momentum. Gauff broke again, for a fifth time in the match, and served out victory in 61 minutes after saving another break point.

"I'm definitely happy with how I played today," Gauff said afterwards. "Martina's a great player, she's had a good season, so she's never easy to face. The serve, and my forehand, set up a lot of short balls for me today."

Gauff is 0-2 this year in quarterfinals at WTA 1000 events, having lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha and Simona Halep in Montreal. With neither of those players entered this week, she'll face either Victoria Azarenka or compatriot Madison Keys for a spot in her second career WTA 1000 semifinal.

