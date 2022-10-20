After Day 3 at the Guadalajara Open Akron, here's the latest look at who's in and who's on the brink of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

The Race is still on for coveted singles spots at the prestigious WTA Finals. The Guadalajara Open Akron is the final regular-season tournament on the Hologic WTA Tour. At the start of the week, 17 players were vying for five remaining spots at the WTA Finals. After three days of play, the field of contenders and opportunities has narrowed dramatically, down to seven players vying for only three places in Fort Worth.

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualify for the WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula, who has already qualified for the singles field (and the doubles field with Coco Gauff) dramatically ended the qualifying hopes of Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

In their second-round showdown, Pegula saved three match points in the third-set tiebreak before prevailing 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8) in just over two hours.

Belinda Bencic (l. Stephens) and Paula Badosa (ret. Azarenka) also bowed out of the Race on Wednesday. And despite her win over Aryna Sabalenka, Liudmila Samsonova was mathematically eliminated from contention after Veronika Kudermetova defeated Donna Vekic.

Guadalajara: Pegula saves three match points, beats Rybakina

This time last season, Pegula was ranked World No.21, but the American is now a Top 5 player after a breakthrough 2022 which saw her reach three Grand Slam quarterfinals and the final at WTA 1000 Madrid.

Pegula will continue on her quest for her first title of the year this week when she faces 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the Round of 16. They have split their two previous meetings, with Pegula winning their most recent clash at Madrid this year.

So how does the field stack up right now?

Who’s qualified:

No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Ons Jabeur

No.5 Jessica Pegula

No.7 Coco Gauff

No.10 Caroline Garcia

Swiatek and Jabeur clinched their berth to the Finals following their run to the US Open final. Swiatek made her debut last year, while Jabeur will be making her first appearance in the season-ending championship. Last week in San Diego, Pegula joined them as the third qualifier and is set to make her first appearance.

2005 & 1994 - Cori Gauff is the first player to reach the WTA Finals before turning 19 since Maria Sharapova in 2005 and first American since Lindsay Davenport in 1994. Resplendent.@WTA @WTA_insider @WTAGuadalajara pic.twitter.com/PkcRZLKT5U — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 19, 2022

Gauff qualified on Wednesday after Sabalenka's loss to Samsonova, and she backed that up with an opening win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Gauff and Pegula have also qualified as a doubles team; only nine previous times since the current round-robin format began in 2003 has a player reached the WTA Finals in singles and doubles in the same year.

Caroline Garcia also qualified on Wednesday after Samsonova's defeat of Sabalenka. Garcia, who won her opening match in Guadalajara in a third-set tiebreak over Rebecca Marino, will be making her second singles appearance at the WTA Finals. She made her WTA Finals debut in 2017.

5 - Caroline Garcia will take part to the WTA Finals five years after her first appearance in 2017: only Amy Frazier (8 years), Barbara Paulus and Judith Wiesner (6 each) had a longer wait between the first two WTA Finals appearances. Back.@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/j5fyPMBLaW — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 19, 2022

Who’s still alive

Aryna Sabalenka (Race No.5): Defeated by Liudmila Samsonova in the second round on Wednesday, but still in a qualifying position for now.

Daria Kasatkina (Race No.7): Faces Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16. Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 3-0.

Veronika Kudermetova (Race No.9): Faces No.12 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16. Ostapenko leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Maria Sakkari (Race No.10): Faces No.14 seed Danielle Collins in the Round of 16. Sakkari leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Madison Keys (Race No.13): Must reach at least the semifinal for a chance to qualify. Faces Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16. Azarenka leads the head-to-head 2-0.

Danielle Collins (Race No.14): Must reach at least the final for a chance to qualify. Faces No.4 seed Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16.

Jelena Ostapenko (Race No.19): Must win the title to potentially qualify. Faces No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16.

Note: Race rankings based on the start of the tournament.