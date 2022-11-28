World No.7 Coco Gauff was the guest of honor on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, where she cheered on her Miami Dolphins to a victory and drafted some of her tennis-playing friends onto her dream NFL roster.

Hard Rock Stadium is best known amongst tennis fans as the home of the Miami Open presented by Itaú, but it's also the home of Gauff's fellow South Floridians, the Miami Dolphins football team.

Gauff's day out on the gridiron saw her meet with Dolphins' star wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, and she also led a rousing chant of 'Let's go, Dolphins!' on the field with the team's mascot, T.D. the dolphin.

It wasn't the first time Gauff's been starstruck by a member of her favorite childhood team: After her second-round win at the Miami Open this year, she met linebacker Jaelen Phillips.

After trying out for the Dolphins' cheer squad, Gauff later put her coaching hat on to pick which of her fellow tennis pros would make up her dream NFL roster.

From picking Rafael Nadal as the head of the class at quarterback, to choosing fellow American Caty McNally as her assistant coach, Gauff assembled an all-star cast. She also drafted ATP stars Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe to her team.

With Gauff watching on, the home team beat the visiting Houston Texans, 30-15.