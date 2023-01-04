SYDNEY, Australia -- No.11 Madison Keys gave Team USA an early 1-0 lead over Great Britain after rallying from a set down to defeat No.145 Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the United Cup City Final. The victory improved Keys' season-start to 3-0.

The tie continues with the battle of team No.1s as Taylor Fritz is set to face Cameron Norrie and Jessica Pegula to face Harriet Dart. Frances Tiafoe will ready to play Daniel Evans in the fourth singles tie.

If the teams are locked at 2-2 after singles, the match will come down to mixed doubles, which is scheduled to showcase Pegula and Tiafoe against Dart and Evans.

City Final Preview: What's at stake in Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane

The winner of the tie will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which commences in Sydney on Friday. The best runner-up from across the three City Finals will also progress to the Final Four.

Great Britain has served as a fantastic underdog foil at the United Cup, having tallied upset wins over Australia and Spain in group play. Swan looked keen to continue the trend early, as she jumped on a slow-starting Keys to take the opening set.

The big-serving American bounced back quickly to take the second set but could not hold on to an early lead in the decider. Swan broke back to 3-3 in the third set off a shakey double-fault from the American, and it appeared as though Tim Henman's squad had regained the momentum for good.

But Keys showed her experience in the end. She played a disciplined and patient return game to break Swan one final time to 5-4 and coolly served out the win after 2 hours and 18 minutes.

More to follow...