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Harriet
Dart

GBR
30 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75m)
Current Doubles Rank
83
Doubles Titles
2
Won / Lost
21 / 10
Prize Money
$612,002

Stories

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Biography

  • Father is Nick, Mother is Susie, Sister is Phoebe
  • Introduced to tennis aged 7 by her parents at the club they met at Cumberland LTC
  • Best Tennis Memory is representing Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup
  • Supports Arsenal FC
  • Hobbies include going to concerts, fashion and interior design
  • Enjoys spending time with family and friends

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

70

Height

5' 9'' (1.75m)

Birthday

Jul 28, 1996 July 28, 1996

Birthplace

Hampstead, London

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Guangzhou

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Prague, Nottingham (both w/Lumsden)

Finalist (4): 2024 - Nottingham (w/Parry), Cluj-Napoca (w/Mihalikova)
2023 - Nottingham (w/Watson)
2022 - Granby (w/van der Hoek)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Canberra

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2025 - Caldas da Rainha (w/Lumsden)
2021 - Midland (w/Muhammad)

Finalist (3): 2026 - Birmingham (w/Lumsden)
2025 - Samsun (w/Lumsden)
2024 - Oeiras (w/Mladenovic)


MIXED DOUBLES GRAND SLAM TITLES AND FINALS
Finalist (1): 2021 - Wimbledon (w/Salisbury)

Career in Review

Ended 2025 by winning 13 of last 15 matches across all levels, clinching two ITF titles and reaching WTA 125 Tampico SF; also made Australian Open 2r earlier in the year (as lucky loser)

In 2024, made her first career Tour-level SF at Cluj-Napoca (l. Pliskova). Also equaled her best Grand Slam result with 3r at Wimbledon (l. Wang Xinyu), made QF at Eastbourne (l. Fernandez) and reached a career-high ranking of No.70 on September 9

Reached first four WTA Tour doubles finals between 2022 and 2024, finishing R-Up each time (2022 Granby w/van der Hoek, 2023 Nottingham w/Watson, 2024 Cluj-Napoca w/Mihalikova and 2024 Nottingham w/Parry)

Best results of 2023 came on home grass events, reaching quarterfinals at Birmingham (l. Potapova) and Nottingham (as qualifier, l. Boulter)

Highlights of 2022 came during grass court season, when she reached maiden WTA Tour QFs, first at Nottingham (l. Riske-Amritraj) and then Eastbourne (l. eventual champion Kvitova). Broke into Top 100 on March 21, 2022, following run through qualifying to R16 at Indian Wells

2021 highlighted by notching Wimbledon mixed doubles R-Up on home soil (w/Salisbury, l. Krawczyk/N.Skupski in F). Also made 2r at Tour events in Monterrey, Nottingham, Montreal and Chicago 500; additionally finished R-Up at W80 ITF Circuit event at Tyler, TX, USA

Best results of 2020 were a run through qualifying to 2r at Australian Open (l. Halep) and R-Up finish at $25K ITF/Cherbourg-en-Cotentin-FRA

2019 season was highlighted by career-best Grand Slam run, reaching Wimbledon 3r on home soil (l. Barty); also made 2r showings at Brisbane (l. Sevastova) and Nottingham (l. Tomljanovic)

Highlights in 2018 included Eastbourne 2r and making Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon (l. Ka.Pliskova in 1r); also won two ITF Circuit titles at $25K/Altenkirchen-GER and $25K/Oslo-NOR

In 2017, played mainly on ITF Circuit, reaching SF four times. At WTA Tour events, fell 1r at Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang) and in qualifying at Birmingham and Wimbledon

Played sparingly in 2013-16, spending time on sidelines with foot and hip injuries

WTA Tour main draw debut came at 2015 Eastbourne (as WC, l. Cibulkova)

WTA qualifying debut was at 2014 Eastbourne (l. Babos)

On ITF Circuit, winner of seven singles titles and 14 doubles titles

Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Great Britain in 2011

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Week in review: Shnaider gets first title of '26, Dart gets first of career

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Champions Reel: How Harriet Dart won Guangzhou 2026

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Dart's dream Guangzhou run ends with first WTA title

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Harriet Dart, Guangzhou 2026
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Dart beats Tagger to claim first career singles title in Guangzhou

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Dart saves two match points to beat Sun, reach first WTA singles final in Guangzhou

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Dart bests Badosa in Guangzhou three-setter; into second WTA semifinal

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