World No.3 Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw, returned to the last eight in Melbourne by defeating former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in their first meeting.

In a highly anticipated first meeting between two of last year's Australian Open quarterfinalists, it was World No.3 Pegula -- the highest-ranked player remaining in the field -- who prevailed over 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes of play.

Back to the elite eight: Pegula is into the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the third straight year. She had her Grand Slam breakthrough here in 2021 as an unseeded player, then backed it up last year to kick off a season where she also reached the same round at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Ever since Pegula started making second weeks at majors, she has been perfect in the Round of 16. Pegula is now 5-0 in her fourth-round matches at Grand Slam events, although she is still aiming to garner her first match-win in a major quarterfinal.

Key moments: A break at love gave Pegula a 4-3 lead in the first set, and sturdy groundstrokes helped her reach double set point at 5-3. However, Krejcikova successfully chased down multiple dropshots and flustered Pegula with her creative replies, pulling back level to 5-5.

However, Pegula remained composed, and she converted her fifth break point of an 11-minute game with a passing winner to break again for a 6-5 lead. On her third set point, Pegula’s inside-out forehand clipped the corner to wrap up a closely-contested opening frame.

Pegula let 11 of her 13 break points in the first set go begging, but she was far more stingy with that stat in the second set, converting three of her five break points during that timeframe en route to another trip into the last eight in Melbourne.

