No.17 seed Jelena Ostapenko moved through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career with a 7-5, 6-3 win over No.7 seed Coco Gauff at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

The Latvian, competing in her first Round 4 at the Australian Open, leveled her career head-to-head against Gauff to 1-1 with a 93-minute triumph in Margaret Court Arena. She clocked 30 winners and saved seven of the eight break points she faced, while going a perfect 3-for-3 on her chances against Gauff's serve.

The win is Ostapenko's first over a Top 10 player at a Grand Slam in three years.

She'll next face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for a spot in the semifinals, after the Kazakh scored an upset of her own against World No.1 Iga Swiatek in their fourth-round match.

