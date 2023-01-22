In a fourth-round showdown between two of last year’s Grand Slam champions, No.22 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan upset World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and a half to make her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

Rybakina will face another major champion and first-time Australian Open quarterfinalist in the elite eight: No.17 seed Jelena Ostapenko, who ousted No.7 seed Coco Gauff.

Here are some takeaways from 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina’s stunning victory over three-time major titlist Swiatek:

Rybakina possesses big-match confidence: The Kazakh already proved she could power her way to a Grand Slam title with her booming serve and tidy winners at Wimbledon last year. Sunday's match was the first meeting between reigning major champions since Ashleigh Barty beat Barbora Krejcikova in the Cincinnati quarterfinals in the summer of 2021.

Rybakina had nine previous wins over Top 10 opposition on her resume, two of those coming at Grand Slams. Before Sunday, she had never beaten a current World No.1, with two losses to then-top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in her history, but the signs were already present that it was only a matter of time.

Rybakina also had a win over Swiatek to look back on, even though it didn’t count in their official head-to-head. Swiatek had won their lone previous professional meeting in Ostrava last year, but they had squared off twice in the juniors, splitting those matches.

The first shot set Rybakina apart in the first set: Rybakina showed she had no qualms about attacking the Swiatek second serve, leading to an early 2-0 advantage. Swiatek, though, was equally as impressive winning second-return points as she pulled back level at 2-2.

But Rybakina cracked another backhand return winner to break Swiatek again for 4-3, and the Kazakh was impenetrable on serve from there, finishing the opening frame with four aces as she swiped the one-set lead. Rybakina won 79 percent of her first-service points in the first set, well ahead of Swiatek’s 63 percent success rate.

Tidier second set sealed the surprise: In the opening set, Rybakina had more unforced errors than winners, but in the second set, she cleaned up her ground game, which rose to the level of her serves and returns.

After falling behind 3-0 in the second set, Rybakina recovered and won six of the next seven games to finish off the upset. In that second set, she had 11 winners to nine unforced errors; Swiatek, on the other hand, had six winners to eight unforced errors.

