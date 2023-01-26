Ayrna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win against Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. Check out Sabalenka's look and her gear during her two-week run in Melbourne.

Australian Open reaction

Sabalenka made a splash on the court with her Nike Women's Spring Slam Dress and its abstract print.

Using the Wilson Blade 98 18x20 v8, Sabalenka had total command over the ball in Melbourne.

Throughout the fortnight, Aryna Sabalenka carried all of her gear in the Wilson Super Tour 15-Pack Red Bag.

