Ninth seed Belinda Bencic dropped just two games to beat 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Miami Open.

For the first time in a month, Belinda Bencic was a winner on the Hologic WTA Tour on Friday night in Miami. The No.9 seed eased to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Here are some of the top stats from Bencic's victory.

3: Bencic scored her third straight victory over Fernandez, having lost their first two meetings. The pair played three times last year, with Fernandez winning at Roland Garros but Bencic triumphing in Guadalajara and at the Billie Jean King Cup.

0: Bencic didn't face a single break point over the course of her 67-minute win. In fact, she only lost nine points in seven service games in all.

5: Conversely, Fernandez was broken five times. She held twice: in the first set, she held to love after losing the first four games of the match, and in the second set, she toughed out a hold at deuce after losing the first three games.

9: The win was Bencic's ninth main-draw victory Miami in her career. This is her seventh appearance at the WTA 1000 event, and she had her best result 12 months ago by reaching the semifinals.

16: Bencic improves to 16-4 on the season with the victory. However, she hadn't won a match in more than a month -- since beating Marta Kostyuk in a three-plus hour epic in Dubai. She lost in Round 2 there to Karolina Muchova, and dropped her second-round match in Indian Wells to fellow Swiss Jil Teichmann.

18: Bencic will next face No.18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the fourth round. Bencic owns a 3-2 head-to-head lead against Alexandrova, but they haven't played on hard courts in four years.