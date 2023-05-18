While an ill-timed injury halted Iga Swiatek's run at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, she provided an optimistic update ahead of Roland Garros.

A day after Iga Swiatek's retirement from the Rome quarterfinals with a right thigh injury, the world's top-ranking player offered a hopeful prognosis.

Taking to Twitter, Swiatek wrote, "A couple of days off for sure. And booking my flight to Paris, so...fingers crossed, please! Hopefully, see you soon."

🤞🏼Update.Potrzebuję na pewno kilku dni odpoczynku. Bilety do Paryża rezerwujemy, więc... trzymajcie kciuki. Mam nadzieję - do zobaczenia niedługo pic.twitter.com/k8TO8cuROr — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 18, 2023

Before the injury, Swiatek was on a 14-match winning streak at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. On Wednesday against Elena Rybakina, Swiatek pulled out with the match tied at two games apiece in the third set. She initially sustained the injury in the second-set tiebreak and called for a medical timeout.

Despite her efforts to carry on, Swiatek eventually had to make the decision to cut the match short.

Swiatek, a three-time major champion and the reigning Roland Garros champion, has held her position as the top-ranked player for 59 consecutive weeks.

The French Open begins May 28 in Paris.