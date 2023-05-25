Paula Badosa revealed she will be out of competition for "some weeks" after suffering a stress fracture in her spine.

PARIS -- Former World No.2 Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture she sustained during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. The 25-year-old from Spain took to social media to reveal she will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

"Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam," Badosa wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine. It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries.

"This is going to keep me out of the competition for some weeks. Thanks to all of you who were with me no matter what. I'll keep you posted."

The news of Badosa's injury comes just as the Spaniard was finding traction in her season. Since the tour turned to clay, Badosa has made the quarterfinals or better at three of her four events, including Charleston, Stuttgart, and Rome. Working her ranking back up to No.29, Badosa tallied a Top 10 win in each of her last three events.