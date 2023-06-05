With a straight-sets win over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, American Coco Gauff booked her spot in the last eight of the French Open for the second year in a row.

For the second straight year, Coco Gauff is through to the quarterfinals of the French Open after a 7-5, 6-2 win over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday in Paris.

The American No.6 seed had won her last 36 matches against players outside the Top 50, including three wins so far in Paris, entering Monday's tilt against No.100 Schmiedlova on Court Philippe-Chatrier, and extended that unbeaten run with a 1 hour, 31-minute triumph.

Gauff moves through to her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal, where she will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year's final.

Swiatek advances past ailing Tsurenko into French Open quarterfinals

How the match was won: The American raced out of the gates quickly to lead 5-2 in the opener, but needed a stretch of additional games to wrap up a one-set lead.

After having a set point in the seventh game Gauff lost three in a row, but rebounded in the closing moments from 5-5, 30-30 on the Schmiedlova serve to win the last six points.

French Open: Scores | Order of play | Draw | Preview

She also won the last five games of the match, improving her head-to-head record against Schmiedlova to 2-0.

More to come...