Iga Swiatek booked a Roland Garros quarterfinal spot for the fourth straight year after Lesia Tsurenko retired from their match while trailing 5-1.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek moved into the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the fourth straight year after an ailing Lesia Tsurenko retired from their fourth-round match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Tsurenko was trailing 5-1 in the opening set when she stopped play.

Despite the truncated performance on Monday, defending champion Swiatek is credited with her 11th straight win at the French Open. Swiatek, the titlist in 2020 as well as last year, is up to 25-2 at the tournament throughout her career.

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will face No.6 seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of last year’s French Open final. Gauff ousted Anna Karolina Schmiedlova earlier on Monday to return to the quarterfinals in Paris.

