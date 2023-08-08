Madison Keys needed nine match points to snuff out Venus Williams' comeback while Jennifer Brady saved two match points to stun Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

MONTREAL, Canada -- No.15 Madison Keys defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

In the sixth career meeting between the two Americans, Keys secured her fourth win over Williams with a steady performance from the baseline. Seeded 13th in Montreal, Keys has been in resurgent form since the start of the grass season. She has made the quarterfinals or better in her last three tournaments, including last week at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Keys kept Williams at bay for most of the match, going unbroken until she stepped to the line to serve out the win at 6-2, 5-4. Williams played her best game of the match, digging in to save seven match points before breaking Keys for the first time.

Keys responded immediately, breaking Williams for a fourth time in the match before closing out the 1-hour and 52-minute win on her ninth match point of the night.

Keys will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 7-6(3), 6-2 earlier in the day.

Brady saves match points in roller-coaster win over Ostapenko

2020 US Open finalist Jennifer Brady's comeback picked up steam after surviving two match points to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(7), 0-6, 7-6(8) in the first round. The victory marked a full-circle moment for the American, who last faced Ostapenko two years ago in Cincinnati. Brady sustained a knee injury in that match, which would trigger a series of injuries that would keep her off the tour for nearly two years.

"I have no idea how I won that match," Brady said. "On the court I don't feel like I'm moving as good as I want to, I'm not hitting the ball as deep or heavy as I want to. I'm not playing good tennis, I'm just playing tennis. That's how I feel on court."

"I knew it was the last match I played before I was injured. I was really looking forward to it. I wish I could have played a better match, but who cares. People only look at the result, so I'm happy that I somehow won this match."

How patience and discipline became the cornerstones to Bradys' comeback

After making her competitive return to the Hologic WTA Tour last week in Washington D.C., Brady secured the second tour-level victory of her comeback with a mentally resilient effort. After falling behind 4-2 in the opening set, Brady began to unleash on her dangerous serve to pull herself back into the match. She sealed her first-set comeback by saving two set points to take the edgy tiebreak, before Ostapenko responded by winning the next nine games.

Down 3-0 in the third set, Brady says she was just trying to get on the board.

"I don't want to lose 0 and 0," Brady said. "It's embarrassing. I just wanted to get off the court. I don't want to be here at all. But then she gave me a little bit of an opening, a few unforced errors. Then in the tiebreak, same thing as the first set. Just tried to stay in there."

"It helps me going forward in every match that I play. It's not over until the fat lady sings and she wasn't singing yet. She was humming. She was humming in my ear."

Brady will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.