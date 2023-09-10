Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe won their first Grand Slam doubles title after besting 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in the US Open final.

NEW YORK -- No.16 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe captured their first Grand Slam doubles title at the US Open, defeating No.12 seeds Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6(9), 6-3 in Sunday's final.

The title is Dabrowski's 14th career doubles title and Routliffe's fourth. The team paired up for the first time this summer in Montreal and have won the biggest title of their respective careers in just their fourth tournament as a team.

"Thanks, Gaby, for playing with me," Routliffe said on the court after becoming New Zealand's first US Open doubles champion. "She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it."

Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated two Top 10 seeds on their way to the title, besting Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez in a hotly-contested quarterfinal before ending Hsieh Su-Wei's 16-match win streak at the Slams, defeating Hsieh and Wang Xinyu in the semifinals.

No.16 seeds Siegemund and Zvonareva were bidding for their second US Open title, having lifted the trophy together in 2020.

Little separated the teams in the 74-minute first set. After an exchange of 12 consecutive holds to start the match, the teams headed to a tiebreak. Dabrowski and Routliffe opened a 4-0 lead before Siegemund and Zvonareva saved three set points to level at 7-all.

Siegemund and Zvonareva earned one set point in the tiebreak but could not convert. The set ended when Siegemund put a deep overhead long.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who were a combined 16-21 in tournament finals, were able to build on their momentum in the second set. They earned a double-break lead at 3-0 and protected their lead to seal the win after 2 hours and 15 minutes.