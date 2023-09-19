No.3 seed Caroline Garcia saved two match points to beat unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets in the second round of the Guadalajara Open Akron.

Caroline Garcia kept a perfect record against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in tact on Wednesday at the Guadalajara Open AKRON ... but just barely.

The third-seeded Frenchwoman saved two match points in a come-from-behind second-round win at the WTA 1000 event, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Garcia was 5-0 against Sasnovich coming into Tuesday's match, dating back to their first meeting in 2017, winning three of those five meetings in five says. But after nearly two hours of play, she was a point away from losing to Sasnovich for the first time as the World No. 89 served for the win at 6-4, 6-5.

But Garcia stayed positive in light of 85 unforced errors in 2 hours and 45 minutes, as she struggled to adjust to conditions at altitude in her first match of the week, and ultimately cleaned up her game in the third set. She saved a break point in her first service game and got the deciding break of Sasnovich's serve at love at 3-3.

"We saw a few forehands directly in the wall behind [the court]," Garcia joked afterwards, "but it is what it is!"

"I'm very happy and very pleased with the way I managed to fight at the end of the second set," she continued. "I lost a little bit my serve at the end of the first set and the beginning of the second set, but I managed to come back. It's a great win, and I definitely need wins."

Garcia moves through to a third-round meeting against American Hailey Baptiste, who also saved a match point in her second-round upset of No. 16 seed Karolina Pliskova on Monday.

