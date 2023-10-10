Once again, Magda Linette came up big. With a crafty backhand overhead winner, she walked away with September's Shot of the Month.

They call it the hardest shot in tennis, and who are we to argue?

Magda Linette, however, might disagree.

Taking on Jodie Burrage in the opening round of the Guangzhou Open, Linette ended what appeared to be an unreturnable lob from her opponent with a crisp backhand overhead winner, clinching our September Shot of the Month.

It's the third time in three years Linette has risen to the occasion.

Best of Linette

Linette would go on to win the match in three sets. The No.1 seed in Guangzhou, Linette played stellar tennis the entire week before falling in the final to Wang Xiyu.