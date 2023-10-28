CANCUN, Mexico -- Acceptance and adaptation will be the name of the game at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, where windy conditions will add an additional variable to the competition.

The Estadio Paradisus sits less than 500 meters from the Caribbean Sea on one side and the Nichupte Lagoon on the other. The players have spent the week on the practice courts getting acclimated to the heat, humidity and wind.

"I think it will benefit me more than any other player from the eight," said Ons Jabeur, who backed her feel and variety in the unpredictable conditions.

"I learned to just adapt to everything. As a tennis player, I always try to adapt and not complain about a lot of things. Hopefully, it will help me to play better. Definitely I will figure out how to play my best tennis in the wind."

No.2 Iga Swiatek does not see the wind benefitting any one particular player or type of player. If anything, it's the ultimate leveler.

"Because of the wind, I think it's going to kind of even out every match because sometimes we're just going to make more mistakes or not control the ball as we could in different conditions," Swiatek said. "It's also up to us how we're going to handle that.

"I think it's going to be more about that mental attitude toward these matches and how you accept some mistakes and also use opportunities that you have."

No.8 seed Maria Sakkari agreed. Playing in the wind is less about tactics and technique than what's going on between the ears.

"Whoever accepts it the most is going to have a better result and a better time on the court," Sakkari said. "Unfortunately, weather is something that we cannot control yet. It's going to be tough, for sure.

"Personally, I have to accept that I might not serve the same way or hit the same way my strokes. I just believe that acceptance is going to be a huge thing that I'm going to have with me the entire week."

No.5 seed Jessica Pegula comes into her second WTA Finals after winning the title in Seoul. She practiced on the Stadium Court for the first time on Saturday with Swiatek. She downplayed the conditions. After all, tennis players adapt every week.

"I feel like it's maybe playing a little bit faster," Pegula said. "Obviously the conditions are still very windy, so sometimes it's tough to really grasp how the court or the balls or anything feels when the wind's constantly kind of swirling, making it difficult.

"We play in a lot of places that have a lot of windy conditions, very similar. So I feel good. I'm happy to get going tomorrow."

There is no blueprint to success in the wind. Footwork and patience are key, but power can also neutralize the conditions. Net play is also effective, allowing a player to keep points shorter while maintaining sustained aggression.

"I feel like maybe you can use drop shots more," said Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who is making her tournament debut.

"I feel like it's the same for everyone, so we just have to get used to it and try to play with it. We'll see."