CANCUN, Mexico -- Jessica Pegula won 10 of the final 12 games in a 7-5, 6-2 victory against Elena Rybakina before an engaged crowd Sunday evening at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals.

In the first singles match of the tournament, the 29-year-old American vaulted out front in the Bacalar Group, with No.1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka still to play No.8 Maria Sakkari.

The day before she began play, Pegula signaled a change in her post-season trajectory. She and doubles partner Coco Gauff went a collective 0-9 last year in Fort Worth, but Pegula actually smiled when the subject surfaced.

“I think we feel better this year,” Pegula told reporters. “I have mentally prepared myself a little bit better on what to expect coming in here. Hopefully I can use that as better preparation this year mentally and physically and have some better results.”

As it turned out, hope had nothing to do with it.

While the wind in this festive al fresco event wasn’t a major factor, the big-hitting Rybakina was just a touch off, finishing with 35 unforced errors, against only 12 winners. Pegula, meanwhile, was more contained and efficient, with 12 winners and 16 unforced errors.

Rybakina was serving for the first set at 5-3, when she began to unravel. Pegula broke her, when a backhand soared long and went on to finish with a flourish, winning four straight games.

The momentum bubbled into the second set, with Pegula breaking Rybakina in the opening game, again in the fifth and one more time in the seventh.

Pegula, who said she came into Fort Worth last year “burnt out,” looked feisty and fresh. She has now won three of four career matches against Rybakina, reversing a semifinal loss back in March in the Miami Open.