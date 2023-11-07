Italy reached the championship match of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in exactly a decade after Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini picked up singles wins at the prestigious team event on Saturday.

In Saturday's semifinals, the Italians advanced past Slovenia with an insurmountable 2-0 lead after the singles matches. Trevisan and Paolini have each gone an undefeated 3-0 in singles this week.

Italy now awaits the winner of the second semifinal tie, where 11-time Billie Jean King Cup champion Czech Republic will take on Canada.

Four-time champion Italy's most recent final and title came 10 years ago in 2013. That run was part of a commanding stretch by the Italians where they won the Billie Jean King Cup four times out of eight editions: 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Italy book their place in the final! 🇮🇹



Jasmine Paolini seals the deal with another emphatic winner

Trevisan beat Kaja Juvan 7-6(6), 6-3 to start Saturday's semifinals. World No.43 Trevisan saved a set point at 6-5 in the first-set tiebreak before taking home the 2-hour and 20-minute victory over 104th-ranked Juvan.

In the second match, World No.30 Paolini had to battle past 100th-ranked Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours. Paolini fell behind by an early break in the third set, but she won six of the last seven games to prevail and clinch the tie for Italy.

It was still a breakthrough tournament for the Slovenians despite Saturday's loss. This week, they made the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in the nation's history.

