Rankings Watch: Boisson enters Top 100 with biggest leap of the century

From Coco Gauff narrowing the gap on Aryna Sabalenka to Lois Boisson making the biggest Top 100 jump this century, a dramatic Roland Garros adds fresh twists to the WTA rankings picture.

After two dramatic weeks in Paris, the second Grand Slam of the season ended with World No. 2 Coco Gauff rallying past No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Roland Garros final, widening the gap between the tour’s top two and the rest of the field.

Sabalenka holds onto the No. 1 ranking, raising her total from 10,683 to 11,553 points. But with her second Grand Slam title, Gauff is closing in, boosting her tally from 6,863 to 8,083 and trimming the gap from 3,820 to 3,470. She's also pulled away from the rest of the pack: Before Roland Garros, Gauff led No. 3 Jessica Pegula by just 620 points; now, that margin has more than doubled to 1,600.

French wild card Lois Boisson delivered one of the all-time underdog stories as the 22-year-old took down seeds Elise Mertens, Pegula and Mirra Andreeva to reach the semifinals on her Grand Slam main-draw debut -- the first player to do so since Jennifer Capriati at Roland Garros 1990. Boisson was competing in just her second tour-level main draw following Rouen in April, where she made the second round.

Ranked No. 361 entering Roland Garros, Boisson became the lowest-ranked Grand Slam semifinalist in the past 40 years -- excluding unranked players. This week, she makes history by soaring 296 spots to No. 65, marking the biggest single jump into the Top 100 by any player this century. Her previous career high was No. 152, set last May before a nine-month layoff with an ACL injury.

Note: Both Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin made headline-making Slam runs as unranked former No.1s -- Clijsters won the 2009 US Open and re-entered the rankings at No. 20, while Henin reached the 2010 Australian Open final and returned at No. 33 two months later. At the time, players needed ranking points from three tournaments to be listed, a rule that no longer applies. Under today’s system, both would have been ranked even higher than Boisson during their unranked Grand Slam runs.

Zheng, Anisimova, Baptiste at career highs

Strong Roland Garros performances have raised or returned several more players to their career highs this week.

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen extended her winning streak in Paris to 10 matches by reaching her first Roland Garros quarterfinal. She's back up two places from No. 7 to No. 5, the position at which she ended 2024.

Doha champion Amanda Anisimova made the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time since 2022, and third time overall. The American is up one place to a new career high of No. 15.

Hailey Baptiste defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the last 16 of a major for the first time at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old American climbs 12 places to No. 58.

Last year, Yuliia Starodubtseva became the first woman in the Open Era to successfully qualify for all four majors. The Ukrainian's 14-match winning streak in Grand Slam qualifying was ended in the Roland Garros final round by Sara Bejlek -- but Starodubtseva got into the main draw as a lucky loser, and promptly made it to the third round of a major for the first time. She's up 14 places to No. 67.

Cristian, Kartal make Top 50 debuts

Two players have crossed the Top 50 milestone for the first time this week.

Jaqueline Cristian reached her second Hologic WTA Tour final the week before Roland Garros in Rabat and continued her strong form to make the third round of her second straight major. The Romanian climbs 11 places to No. 49.

Great Britain's Sonay Kartal, who won her first title in Monastir last September, reached the second round on her Roland Garros debut. The 23-year-old is up six places to No. 50.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mboko among four Top 100 newcomers

Four players make their Top 100 debuts this week, led by Boisson.

Playing the first Grand Slam event of her career, including qualifying, Victoria Mboko qualified and reached the third round of Roland Garros. The 18-year-old Canadian's season record is now 42-6. Having started the year at No. 333, she's up another 29 places from No. 120 to No. 91.

Antonia Ruzic made the second round of Roland Garros qualifying, and inches up three from No. 101 to No. 98. The 22-year-old Croatian has enjoyed a strong first half of the season, winning two ITF W75 titles in Trnava and Maribor before reaching the second round of Rome as a qualifier.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew also reached the second round of Roland Garros qualifying on her debut in Paris, and is up nine spots from No. 109 to No. 100. The 22-year-old becomes the third Thai player ever to reach the Top 100 following Tamarine Tanasugarn and Luksika Kumkhum, and first since Kumkhum's most recent week inside it in April 2019. Over the past eight months, Sawangkaew has also reached three WTA quarterfinals in Guangzhou, Jiujiang and Singapore.

The last time that four players made their Top 100 debuts in the same week was Jan. 28, 2013, when Kristyna Pliskova, Donna Vekic, Madison Keys and Jana Cepelova all entered the Top 100 for the first time.

Minnen, Bejlek surge following WTA 125 titles

The first grass-court title of the season went to Belgium’s Greet Minnen, who captured her first WTA 125 trophy in Birmingham. Weather delays forced the 27-year-old to play both her semifinal and final on the same day, saving a match point to edge past Rebeka Masarova before cruising past Linda Fruhvirtova, dropping just three games. Minnen climbs 11 spots this week to No. 66.

Over in Makarska, 19-year-old Sara Bejlek claimed the second WTA 125 title of her career, continuing a strong stretch on clay. The Czech teenager also made a splash at Roland Garros, reaching the second round as a qualifier and notching her first Grand Slam main-draw win over Marta Kostyuk -- her second career Top 30 victory. Bejlek jumps 68 places, from No. 188 to No. 120, just six spots shy of her career high set in May.

Makarska runner-up Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva climbs 15 places to No. 131, and Birmingham runner-up Fruhvirtova is up 14 spots to No. 138. Both players reached the second WTA 125 final of their seasons.

At the clay-court WTA 125 in Bari, Anca Todoni successfully defended her title and climbs one place to No. 87. Runner-up Anna Bondar jumps 14 places to No. 68.

Teenagers Jovic, Valentova and Xu make moves

Three 2007-born players continued their upward trajectories to reach new career highs this week.

Iva Jovic, 17, received a Roland Garros wild card and made the second round. The American has now played five tour-level events and has yet to lose in the first round. She's up 14 places to No. 115.

Tereza Valentova, the 2024 Roland Garros girls' singles and doubles champion, became the seventh player this century to win a match in the French Open main draw the year after claiming the junior crown. The 18-year-old Czech, who made the second round as a qualifier, climbs 24 places to No. 148.

Former junior No. 8 Mingge Xu received a wild card for the Birmingham WTA 125 last week. The 17-year-old Briton reached the quarterfinals after upsetting top seed Alycia Parks in the first round, her first Top 100 win. Xu jumps 42 spots to No. 368.

Jimmie48/WTA

Other notable rankings movements

Yulia Putintseva, +4 to No. 27: Putintseva reached the third round of Roland Garros -- the first time she had won consecutive matches (excluding Billie Jean King Cup) since making the Australian Open third round.

Veronika Kudermetova, +7 to No. 39: Former No. 9 Kudermetova had fallen to No. 77 at the start of 2025. But she's heading in the right direction again after reaching the Roland Garros third round.

Alycia Parks, +6 to No. 46: Parks returns to the Top 50 for the first time since November 2023 after reaching the Roland Garros second round.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, +9 to No. 59: Both of Bouzas Maneiro's Top 10 wins have come in the first round of Grand Slams. At Roland Garros, she dropped just one game in an opening rout of No. 9 seed Emma Navarro.

Robin Montgomery, +20 to No. 95: Montgomery reaches a new career high after making the second round of Roland Garros and the Birmingham WTA 125 quarterfinals.

Elsa Jacquemot, +25 to No. 113: The 2020 Roland Garros junior champion reached the third round of the senior event on home soil, the first time she had won consecutive tour-level matches. Jacquemot, 22, hits a new career high.

Joanna Garland, +28 to No. 147: Chinese Taipei's Garland was ranked No. 548 eight months ago after being sidelined for much of 2024 with an injury. The 23-year-old transferred her strong ITF form to Grand Slam level at Roland Garros, qualifying for her first tour-level main draw and reaching the second round to extend her season record to 34-7 (excluding Billie Jean King Cup). Garland enters the Top 150 for the first time.

Nao Hibino, +29 to No. 167: Former No. 56 Hibino also reached the second round of Roland Garros as a qualifier. The Japanese 30-year-old's run included the remarkable feat of winning both of her last two qualifying matches from match point down. Hibino saved one against Bianca Andreescu in the second round and two against Ella Seidel in the final round.

Andrea Lazaro Garcia, +47 to No. 174: Florida International University alumna Lazaro Garcia claimed the biggest title of her career at last week's Caserta ITF W75. The 30-year-old Spaniard returns to the Top 200 for the first time since 2022, and reaches a new career high.

Petra Marcinko, +18 to No. 191: Former junior No. 1 and 2022 Australian Open girls' champion Marcinko reached her career high of No. 132 as a 17-year-old in 2023 before being set back by injuries. The Croatian made the second round of Roland Garros qualifying and the Makarska WTA 125 quarterfinals and returns to the Top 200 for the first time since February 2024.

Sofia Costoulas, +15 to No. 195: Costoulas -- the runner-up to Marcinko in the 2022 Australian Open girls' final -- enters the Top 200 for the first time. The 20-year-old Belgian won her first Grand Slam qualifying match at Roland Garros, then made the Otocec ITF W50 final.

Kristina Dmitruk, +26 to No. 196: Dmitruk, the 2021 US Open junior finalist and 2021 Wimbledon girls' doubles champion with Diana Shnaider, reached the final round of Roland Garros qualifying. The 21-year-old enters the Top 200 for the first time.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, +51 to No. 234: Former No. 45 Friedsam reached the final round of Roland Garros qualifying, then made the Troisdorf ITF W50 final last week.

Darja Vidmanova, +92 to No. 241: The 22-year-old Czech is on a 10-match winning streak on the ITF World Tour, capturing back-to-back titles at the Santo Domingo W35 and Sumter W75. Last month, the University of Georgia alumna became just the third woman to win NCAA titles in singles, doubles and team competition, a historic sweep she’s now carrying into her pro breakthrough.

Kaja Juvan, +93 to No. 260: Former No. 58 Juvan's comeback after her 2024 hiatus has hit its stride lately. The Slovenian has won 12 of her last 14 matches, encompassing runs to the Saint-Malo WTA 125 final, the Roland Garros final qualifying round and the Brescia ITF W75 title as a qualifier two weeks ago.

Matilde Jorge, +28 to No. 264: The Portuguese 21-year-old claimed her biggest career title last week at the Montemor-o-Novo ITF W50 on home soil to move to a new career high. Jorge defeated older sister Francisca in the final.

Alexis Blokhina, +190 to No. 458: Stanford University alumna Blokhina won her first professional title last week at the Troisdorf ITF W50 as a qualifier. The 20-year-old American enters the Top 500 for the first time.

Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard, +328 to No. 897: French 16-year-old Mpetshi Perricard, the younger sister of ATP No. 36 Giovanni, received a Roland Garros qualifying wild card and notched her first Top 200 win over Gabriela Knutson to reach the second round.