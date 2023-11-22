Over the next two weeks, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

Best of 2023: January

In February, the Hologic WTA Tour featured the Middle Eastern swing on outdoor hard courts and a pair of European tournaments indoors. Our second video roundup encompasses Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Lyon and Linz.

It was indisputably the month of the tweener. A trio of players pulled off rare through-the-legs winners: Alycia Parks started the trend in Lyon, and was followed by Zheng Qinwen in Doha and Karolina Muchova in Dubai.

Even aside from those viral hot shots, February was a strong month for shotmaking. Yulia Putintseva spent the month demonstrating both her creativity and her defensive skills; Petra Martic delivered lobs of pure artistry; and Marta Kostyuk showed the value in scrambling for absolutely everything.

20. Clara Tauson, Linz R1 vs. Irina-Camelia Begu

19. Kaia Kanepi, Dubai R1 vs. Viktoriya Tomova

18. Petra Martic, Lyon R1 vs. Kristina Mladenovic

17. Linda Noskova, Linz R1 vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

16. Daria Kasatkina, Dubai R2 vs. Barbora Krejcikova

15. Marketa Vondrousova, Linz R1 vs. Viktoriya Tomova

14. Yulia Putintseva, Abu Dhabi R1 vs. Bianca Andreescu

13. Maryna Zanevska, Lyon QF vs. Anastasia Potapova

12. Yulia Putintseva, Dubai R2 vs. Petra Kvitova

11. Petra Martic, Linz F vs. Anastasia Potapova

10. Liudmila Samsonova, Dubai R1 vs. Paula Badosa

9. Marta Kostyuk, Abu Dhabi R1 vs. Sorana Cirstea

8. Marta Kostyuk, Dubai R2 vs. Belinda Bencic

7. Barbora Krejcikova, Dubai F vs. Iga Swiatek

6. Camila Osorio, Lyon R2 vs. Jule Niemeier

5. Clara Tauson, Linz R2 vs. Camila Giorgi

4. Yulia Putintseva, Abu Dhabi R2 vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Alycia Parks, Lyon R2 vs. Petra Martic

2. Karolina Muchova, Dubai R1 vs. Bernarda Pera

1. Zheng Qinwen, Doha R1 vs. Maria Sakkari