Over the past fortnight, the WTA Editorial team has revisited the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

The Hologic WTA Tour concluded with tournaments across four continents in late October and early November. Our 11th and final video roundup of 2023 encompasses Nanchang, Cluj-Napoca, Monastir, the Zhuhai Elite Trophy and the WTA Finals Cancun.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Zheng Qinwen went toe-to-toe in a classic Zhuhai final, Jasmine Paolini showed off the form that garnered her a nomination for 2023's Most Improved Player, and Maria Sakkari withstood Aryna Sabalenka's power to superb effect at the WTA Finals. There was even the rare sight of a clean slice winner from Jelena Ostapenko.

A second-round encounter at Cluj-Napoca between local heroine Ana Bogdan and 17-year-old junior standout Nikola Bartunkova was a hidden gem. The pair threw the kitchen sink at each other for 3 hours and 12 minutes -- and while the match signposted Bartunkova as a future star, it was Bogdan who came out on top of one of the most thrilling points of the year. A set point to level the match to boot, it featured every shot in the book from every corner of the court before the Romanian ended it with the deftest of touches.

20. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Nanchang QF vs. Leylah Fernandez

19. Zheng Qinwen, Zhuhai F vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

18. Jelena Ostapenko, Zhuhai RR vs. Donna Vekic

17. Emiliana Arango, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Jil Teichmann

16. Alycia Parks, Cluj-Napoca R1 vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

15. Daria Snigur, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

14. Sara Errani, Monastir R2 vs. Lucia Bronzetti

13. Miriam Bulgaru, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Rebeka Masarova

12. Miriam Bulgaru, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Rebeka Masarova

11. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Daria Snigur

10. Nikola Bartunkova, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Ana Bogdan

9. Nikola Bartunkova, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Ana Bogdan

8. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Zhuhai F vs. Zheng Qinwen

7. Clara Burel, Monastir SF vs. Elise Mertens

6. Ons Jabeur, WTA Finals Cancun RR vs. Iga Swiatek

5. Amina Anshba, Nanchang R1 vs. Elina Avanesyan

4. Maria Sakkari, WTA Finals Cancun RR vs. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jasmine Paolini, Monastir R2 vs. Petra Marcinko

2. Elise Mertens, Monastir F vs. Jasmine Paolini

1. Ana Bogdan, Cluj-Napoca R2 vs. Nikola Bartunkova