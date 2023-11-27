Over the next two weeks, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

The clay season got under way across three continents in April, and our fourth video roundup includes the green clay of Charleston, South America's premier tournament in Bogota, the indoor clay of Stuttgart and the first clay WTA 1000 event of the year in Madrid.

Tatjana Maria wowed with her array of spins and slices as she put together a seven-match winning streak, Mayar Sherif showed off her reflexes en route to becoming the first Egyptian WTA 1000 quarterfinalist in Madrid and it was tweener time for Jule Niemeier in Stuttgart.

Once again, though, Ons Jabeur had the most magic of touches, pulling off a front-side tweener on the way to stealing a point from Belinda Bencic in the Charleston final.

20. Linda Fruhvirtova, Charleston R1 vs. Jil Teichmann

19. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Madrid R1 vs. Alizé Cornet

18. Irene Burillo Escorihuela, Madrid R2 vs. Coco Gauff

17. Mayar Sherif, Madrid R4 vs. Elise Mertens

16. Anastasia Potapova, Stuttgart R1 vs. Petra Martic

15. Paula Badosa, Stuttgart QF vs. Aryna Sabalenka

14. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Bogota R2 vs. Emiliana Arango

13. Ylena In-Albon, Stuttgart R1 vs. Tatjana Maria

12. Tatjana Maria, Bogota SF vs. Francesca Jones

11. Camila Osorio, Madrid R3 vs. Aryna Sabalenka

10. Shelby Rogers, Charleston R3 vs. Belinda Bencic

9. Mayar Sherif, Madrid R3 vs. Caroline Garcia

8. Paula Badosa, Charleston R3 vs. Diana Shnaider

7. Peyton Stearns, Bogota F vs. Tatjana Maria

6. Aryna Sabalenka, Madrid QF vs. Mayar Sherif

5. Martina Trevisan, Madrid R4 vs. Jessica Pegula

4. Tatjana Maria, Bogota R2 vs. Carolina Alves

3. Laura Pigossi, Bogota QF vs. Francesca Jones

2. Jule Niemeier, Stuttgart R1 vs. Elena Rybakina

1. Ons Jabeur, Charleston F vs. Belinda Bencic