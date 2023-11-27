Over the next two weeks, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

The Hologic WTA Tour continued through Europe and Africa on clay in May, and our fifth video roundup encompasses Rome, Rabat and Strasbourg.

In Strasbourg, Elina Svitolina sealed the first main tour win of her return from maternity leave in style -- kickstarting a run to the title and a spectacular comeback summer. Marketa Vondrousova's prowess on the lob at full stretch in Rome also foreshadowed the Czech's stellar form, which saw her claim her first major title at Wimbledon two months later.

Kaia Kanepi pulled off an absurdly spun reflex volley that bounced back on to her side of the court in Rome; and the month was highlighted by some terrific defensive work by Emma Navarro and Alizé Cornet, who both found miraculous winners from way off court.

20. Rebecca Peterson, Rabat R1 vs. Lucia Bronzetti

19. Julia Riera, Rabat R2 vs. Mayar Sherif

18. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Rome R2 vs. Anastasia Potapova

17. Jasmine Paolini, Rome R2 vs. Wang Xinyu

16. Paula Badosa, Rome R2 vs. Ons Jabeur

15. Maryna Zanevska, Strasbourg R1 vs. Jil Teichmann

14. Elina Svitolina, Strasbourg R1 vs. Louisa Chirico

13. Emma Navarro, Strasbourg R2 vs. Jil Teichmann

12. Lucrezia Stefanini, Rome R1 vs. Wang Xiyu

11. Julia Grabher, Rabat F vs. Lucia Bronzetti

10. Magda Linette, Rome R2 vs. Linda Noskova

9. Iga Swiatek, Rome QF vs. Elena Rybakina

8. Tereza Martincova, Rome R1 vs. Alizé Cornet

7. Zheng Qinwen, Rome R4 vs. Wang Xiyu

6. Jelena Ostapenko, Rome QF vs. Paula Badosa

5. Marketa Vondrousova, Rome R3 vs. Maria Sakkari

4. Marketa Vondrousova, Rome R4 vs. Elena Rybakina

3. Emma Navarro, Strasbourg R1 vs. Tereza Martincova

2. Kaia Kanepi, Rome R1 vs. Marketa Vondrousova

1. Alizé Cornet, Rome R1 vs. Tereza Martincova