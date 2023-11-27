Over this fortnight, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

Best of 2023: January | February (Middle East/Europe) | February/March (North America) | April | May | June | July

The summer hard-court swing got under way in August, when the Hologic WTA Tour moved on to North America. Our eighth video roundup encompasses Prague, Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Tour stalwarts Alizé Cornet and Kaia Kanepi turned the clock back, going toe-to-toe for over 3 hours in a classic Prague encounter. Jessica Pegula found a new gear to win her second career WTA 1000 title in Montreal.

Spectacular reflexes from Petra Martic and Iga Swiatek, and sensational defense from Mayar Sherif, were also highlights of August. But it was Danielle Collins' combination of defense and offense during her Montreal quarterfinal run which provided the most thrilling rallies of the month.

20. Kaia Kanepi, Prague R2 vs. Alizé Cornet

19. Mirra Andreeva, Cleveland R1 vs. Tamara Korpatsch

18. Tamara Korpatsch, Prague QF vs. Alizé Cornet

17. Kateryna Baindl, Prague QF vs. Jaqueline Cristian

16. Leylah Fernandez, Montreal R2 vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

15. Jessica Pegula, Montreal SF vs. Iga Swiatek

14. Jessica Pegula, Montreal R3 vs. Jasmine Paolini

13. Tamara Korpatsch, Prague QF vs. Alizé Cornet

12. Anhelina Kalinina, Cincinnati R2 vs. Ons Jabeur

11. Marie Bouzkova, Montreal R2 vs. Caroline Garcia

10. Zhu Lin, Montreal R1 vs. Karolina Pliskova

9. Alizé Cornet, Prague QF vs. Kaia Kanepi

8. Karolina Muchova, Montreal R3 vs. Iga Swiatek

7. Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati SF vs. Coco Gauff

6. Nao Hibino, Prague QF vs. Tereza Martincova

5. Karolina Muchova, Montreal R2 vs. Sorana Cirstea

4. Petra Martic, Washington R1 vs. Sorana Cirstea

3. Mayar Sherif, Cincinnati R2 vs. Coco Gauff

2. Danielle Collins, Montreal R2 vs. Maria Sakkari

1. Danielle Collins, Montreal R1 vs. Leylah Fernandez