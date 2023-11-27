Over the next two weeks, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

Best of 2023: January | February (Middle East/Europe)

In February and March, the Hologic WTA Tour moved into the North American spring swing culminating in the Sunshine Double. Our third video roundup encompasses Merida, Monterrey, Austin, Indian Wells and Miami.

There was a plethora of superb passing shots, notably by Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova in a pair of excellent Sunshine Double finals. The first round of Merida saw Magda Linette pull off a remarkable match-point save against Camila Osorio -- then go on to turn the contest around to win in three sets. Erika Andreeva's sister Mirra would go on to seize headlines in 2023, but in spring the older sibling showed off her touch.

But it was World No.1 Iga Swiatek who delivered the most spectacular rally of the month, speeding from corner to corner before nailing a pass past Claire Liu.

20. Magda Linette, Indian Wells R2 vs. Emma Raducanu

19. Emma Raducanu, Indian Wells R3 vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

18. Erika Andreeva, Austin R2 vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

17. Erika Andreeva, Miami R1 vs. Ashlyn Krueger

16. Caty McNally, Merida SF vs. Rebecca Peterson

15. Ons Jabeur, Indian Wells R3 vs. Marketa Vondrousova

14. Karolina Muchova, Indian Wells R1 vs. Yulia Putintseva

13. Marta Kostyuk, Austin SF vs. Danielle Collins

12. Zhu Lin, Merida R1 vs. Caty McNally

11. Coco Gauff, Miami R3 vs. Anastasia Potapova

10. Caty McNally, Austin R1 vs. Ashlyn Krueger

9. Petra Kvitova, Miami F vs. Elena Rybakina

8. Varvara Gracheva, Austin SF vs. Katie Volynets

7. Zhu Lin, Indian Wells R1 vs. Lesia Tsurenko

6. Martina Trevisan, Miami R3 vs. Claire Liu

5. Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells F vs. Elena Rybakina

4. Ons Jabeur, Miami R2 vs. Varvara Gracheva

3. Marie Bouzkova, Miami R2 vs. Anna Blinkova

2. Magda Linette, Merida R1 vs. Camila Osorio

1. Iga Swiatek, Indian Wells R2 vs. Claire Liu