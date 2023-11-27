Over the next two weeks, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

In June, the Hologic WTA Tour moved on to grass, and our sixth video roundup encompasses WTA 500 tournaments in Berlin and Eastbourne, and WTA 250 events in Nottingham, 's-Hertogenbosch, Birmingham and Bad Homburg.

Volleying skills were at a premium on the slick lawns, as ably demonstrated by Caty McNally, Petra Martic and Celine Naef. Elsewhere, the value of a knifing slice was illustrated by Lena Papadakis and Natalija Stevanovic.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams turned the clock back with a vintage performance in Birmingham, while Donna Vekic's ability to turn defense into offense highlighted the Croat's run to the Berlin final. In Eastbourne, Camila Giorgi put on a show with a brilliant all-court point against Daria Kasatkina.

20. Tereza Martincova, Nottingham R1 vs. Jodie Burrage

19. Mayar Sherif, Bad Homburg R1 vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

18. Jodie Burrage, Nottingham R2 vs. Magda Linette

17. Zeynep Sonmez, 's-Hertogenbosch R1 vs. Bianca Andreescu

16. Elizabeth Mandlik, Nottingham R1 vs. Viktoriya Tomova

15. Celine Naef, 's-Hertogenbosch R1 vs. Venus Williams

14. Caty McNally, 's-Hertogenbosch R2 vs. Celine Naef

13. Alizé Cornet, Nottingham R2 vs. Maria Sakkari

12. Linda Noskova, Birmingham R1 vs. Jelena Ostapenko

11. Venus Williams, Birmingham R1 vs. Camila Giorgi

10. Natalija Stevanovic, 's-Hertogenbosch R1 vs. Victoria Azarenka

9. Alizé Cornet, Bad Homburg R2 vs. Emma Navarro

8. Heather Watson, Nottingham R1 vs. Jule Niemeier

7. Polina Kudermetova, Berlin R1 vs. Elena Rybakina

6. Petra Martic, Eastbourne QF vs. Madison Keys

5. Donna Vekic, Berlin F vs. Petra Kvitova

4. Donna Vekic, Berlin SF vs. Maria Sakkari

3. Ana Bogdan, Eastbourne R2 vs. Caroline Garcia

2. Lena Papadakis, 's-Hertogenbosch R1 vs. Liudmila Samsonova

1. Camila Giorgi, Eastbourne SF vs. Daria Kasatkina