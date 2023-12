Over this fortnight, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

Best of 2023: January | February (Middle East/Europe) | February/March (North America) | April | May | June | July | August

In September, the Hologic WTA Tour featured hard-court tournaments across two continents, including the start of the first full Asian autumn swing since 2019. Our ninth video roundup of 2023 encompasses San Diego, Guadalajara, Osaka, Guangzhou, Tokyo and Ningbo.

Hailey Baptiste's touch shone in Guadalajara, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Yulia Putintseva showed off their reflexes and Diana Shnaider's all-court aggression enabled the teenager to surge into her first WTA final in Ningbo.

After a difficult summer, it was a joy to see Ons Jabeur at it again. The Tunisian claimed a second title of the season in Ningbo with an array of hot shots, including another tweener that had the crowd on their feet.

20. Anastasia Potapova, San Diego R2 vs. Ons Jabeur

19. Caroline Dolehide, Guadalajara QF vs. Martina Trevisan

18. Sakura Hosogi, Tokyo R1 vs. Despina Papamichail

17. Yulia Putintseva, Guangzhou R2 vs. Clara Tauson

16. Hailey Baptiste, Guadalajara R2 vs. Karolina Pliskova

15. Diana Shnaider, Ningbo SF vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

14. Tamara Korpatsch, Ningbo R1 vs. Jodie Burrage

13. Iga Swiatek, Tokyo R2 vs. Mai Hontama

12. Yulia Putintseva, Osaka QF vs. Wang Xinyu

11. Beatriz Haddad Maia, San Diego QF vs. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Karolina Pliskova, San Diego R1 vs. Anhelina Kalinina

9. Jil Teichmann, Ningbo R1 vs. Lucia Bronzetti

8. Claire Liu, Ningbo R1 vs. Sorana Cirstea

7. Marta Kostyuk, Guadalajara R1 vs. Stacey Fung

6. Ons Jabeur, Ningbo SF vs. Nadia Podoroska

5. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Tokyo R2 vs. Linda Noskova

4. Diana Shnaider, Ningbo F vs. Ons Jabeur

3. Hailey Baptiste, Guadalajara R1 vs. Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares

2. Jasmine Paolini, San Diego R1 vs. Emma Navarro

1. Ons Jabeur, Ningbo QF vs. Vera Zvonareva