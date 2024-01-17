Maria Timofeeva's dream run at the Australian Open continued as the No.170-ranked qualifier knocked out No.10 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(7), 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

After triumphing in a 16-shot exchange to convert her fifth match point and seal her first win over a Top 20 player, the 20-year-old raised one fist to the sky in celebration at reaching the second week of a Grand Slam in her first main draw.

"Well, actually, in the third for me," Timofeeva quipped in her on-court interview. "If we count the qualies! But you're right, it feels like a fairytale."

Making the most of the moment, Timofeeva was also quick to plug her Kiss My Ace YouTube channel, where she vlogs behind the scenes of her career, when signing the on-court camera.

Timofeeva is no stranger to unlikely runs. The Australian Open marks just her third tour-level main draw. In the first, last July, she pulled off a rare historic feat in claiming the Budapest title as a lucky loser.

Qualifying 👉 Grand Slam debut 👉 Second week 😎



World No.170 Maria Timofeeva stuns Haddad Maia 7-6(7), 6-3 to become the lowest-ranked player to reach R16 at the #AusOpen since 2017! pic.twitter.com/Q5Qpru2u1N — wta (@WTA) January 19, 2024

Timofeeva also had good reason to let it all out after getting over the line. Her well-rounded all-court game had been in full flow over the previous hour. After a slow start, she'd bounced back from a 3-0 first-set deficit to edge the first set, saving one set point, and to advance to 5-1 in the second.

Timofeeva had never previously faced an opponent ranked in the Top 50, but her smart shot selection and confident execution had kept her a step ahead of Haddad Maia -- particularly in rattling off a series of backhand scorchers down the line in the second set.

However, having held her first match point at 5-1, Haddad Maia was threatening an unlikely comeback, and Timofeeva required all of her resilience to close out the Brazilian. She will next face Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Elina Avanesyan 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. A first Grand Slam quarterfinal is on the line for both.