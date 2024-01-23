No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open title to claim a second Grand Slam trophy, defeating No.12 seed Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in a 76-minute final.

Sabalenka becomes the first player to defend their first major title since Victoria Azarenka defeated Li Na in the 2013 Australian Open final. The 25-year-old is also the first player to successfully defend an Australian Open crown since Azarenka that year.

Like Azarenka, Sabalenka also has career-best Slam performances of a semifinal at Roland Garros, semifinal at Wimbledon and final at the US Open. Both players have also reached World No.1.

Sabalenka did not drop a set all fortnight, and has won 28 of her past 29 sets at Melbourne Park including her 2023 title run. The only player to win a set from her in this spell was Elena Rybakina in last year's final. In the final, she reprised her 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng in last year's US Open quarterfinals, the pair's only previous meeting.

The result marks the 14th tour-level title of Sabalenka's career, ninth on outdoor hard courts and first since last May, when she defended her Madrid trophy. She improves to 2-1 in major finals, and becomes the 10th active multiple Grand Slam champion alongside Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Garbiñe Muguruza, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Venus Williams.

Zheng, the second Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam final and first since Li's title run here in 2014, will make her Top 10 debut on Monday at No.7. Sabalenka will remain at No.2.

Keys to the win: Sabalenka delivered a near-flawless display of aggressive tennis to control the contest throughout. She broke Zheng in the second game with a ferocious backhand return, then fended off triple break point in the subsequent game to build a 3-0 lead.

That set the tone for the rest of the match. Zheng's first-serve numbers were a stat to watch -- the 21-year-old had not landed more than 56% in any of her wins en route to the final. In the first set against Sabalenka, she found 63% and slammed six aces, but was still unable to gain a foothold.

The defending champion's delivery proved much more formidable. Sabalenka trailed Zheng in terms of overall winners, 14 to the Chinese player's 19, but she was near-impenetrable on serve. Landing 67% of her first deliveries, Sabalenka only dropped six points behind it (and only one in the first set). She became the first player to win the Australian Open women's final without dropping serve since Serena Williams in 2007.

Zheng's serving performance dipped in the second set. Three double faults in the first game enabled Sabalenka to break again immediately; two more double faults followed in the fifth, and Sabalenka moved out to a 4-1 lead after ending one of the best points of the match with a coolly-executed drop shot.

Zheng battled hard at the end of each set, saving the first four set points against her in the first and the first four championship points against her in the second. But Sabalenka was able to fall back on her reliable serve to hold firm both times, and converted her fifth championship point with a clean forehand one-two punch.