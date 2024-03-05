Gabriela Dabrowski and Jennifer Bishop, significant figures in Canadian tennis, have been honored in the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence by Women of Influence+, focusing on their contributions to gender equity in professional arenas. This recognition highlights women's achievements based on leadership, initiative and overall impact.

Dabrowski, a celebrated three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, extends her influence off the court through roles such as the WTA Players’ Council and charitable engagements, notably as a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. Her 2023 US Open win distinguished her as the first Canadian woman to secure a Grand Slam doubles title.

"Being recognized as a Top 25 Woman of Influence underscores the importance of using our platforms for positive change," Dabrowski said. "I'm honored to be included among such remarkable women and remain committed to making a meaningful impact both within and beyond the tennis world."

Bishop's contributions stem from her strategic roles within Tennis Canada, including her time as chair, where she witnessed and helped shape moments of exceptional achievement for Canadian tennis. Her professional success as a partner and co-chair of the mergers & acquisitions group at Aird & Berlis LLP complements her dedication to advancing tennis, particularly in fostering gender equity and expanding opportunities within the sport.

"It's a privilege to be recognized among women who are pushing boundaries and effecting change," Bishop said. "This recognition reinforces the significance of our collective efforts to advocate for equity and to inspire others to join us in this vital endeavor."