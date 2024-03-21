Former World No.18 Alison Riske-Amritraj will welcome her first child, a daughter, with her husband Stephen Armitraj later this year.

The 2020 U.S. Olympian, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2019, made the announcement that the couple is expecting with a post on her Instagram earlier this week -- teaming up with the couple's dog, Teddy, for a creative gender reveal.

"Officially introducing our lovely Teddy Girl … who is introducing," Riske-Amritraj, 33, captioned a video of Teddy licking pink frosting from a cake with text that read: "She is going to be a big sister! ... Little sister Amritraj coming in July!"

Riske-Amritraj's Hologic WTA Tour peers including Jennifer Brady, Danielle Collins, Ajla Tomljanovic and Shelby Rogers were among those who offered their congratulations -- with Collins quipping that she "can't wait to spoil" both Teddy and the new baby. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native joins Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova and Sabine Lisicki in announcing first pregnancies over the last six months.

Riske-Amritraj last played at Wimbledon last summer, where she lost in the first round to Paula Badosa. A three-time title-winner on the Hologic WTA Tour, the American reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019 -- upsetting then World No.1 Ashleigh Barty along the way -- and also reached the fourth round at three other Grand Slam events.

Stephen Amritraj is the son of former ATP pro Anand Amritraj, and nephew of former World No.18 Vijay Amritraj. The couple married in 2019.