'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands -- Former No.1 Naomi Osaka kicked off her grass-court season with a win at the Libema Open, defeating No.32 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday. The win is Osaka's first on grass since 2019 Wimbledon.

"I think I just try to play every point as much as I can and hopefully that will take me further and further," Osaka said on court. "As of right now, I'm really happy."

Making her tournament debut in Rosmalen, Osaka made good on her main-draw wild card. Following up on her memorable performance in the second round of Roland Garros, where she held match point on eventual champion Iga Swiatek, Osaka's strong serving and crisp baseline hitting was once again on full display in the 70-minute victory.

Osaka improved her head-to-head record over Mertens to 4-2 with an unbreakable serving performance. After saving break point in her second service game, Osaka did not face a break point for the remainder of the match, winning 90 percent of her first-serve points. She was also perfect on her own break-point chances, breaking Mertens three times.

Osaka finished the match with 21 winners to 13 unforced errors, while holding Mertens to just nine winners. The victory avenged Osaka's loss to Mertens in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in March.

