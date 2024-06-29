No.4 seed Elena Rybakina had to battle to keep her streak of Wimbledon quality finishes alive, but the Kazakh eventually prevailed over German veteran Laura Siegemund 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their second-round showdown on Court No.2 on Thursday.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, needed 2 hours and 12 minutes to oust crafty Siegemund, a former Top 30 player currently ranked No.72. This year's ace leader, Rybakina added five on Thursday to raise her total to 272 for the season.

Contesting her fourth Wimbledon main draw, Rybakina has yet to lose before the Round of 16 when she makes it onto the big stage in London (she did suffer a qualifying loss in 2019). Rybakina is now a terrific 16-2 in Wimbledon main-draw matches.

Rybakina had 10 winners to Siegemund's two in the opening set, but the German charged back in the second set. Siegemund blocked back a passing winner off a huge Rybakina forehand to break for 5-3, then saved a break point in the next game before leveling the match.

Rybakina quickly took control in the decider by slamming a return winner to break for 2-0. Rybakina had to get through one last tough test at the end, facing four break points when serving for victory at 5-3, but the former champion prevailed to clinch her third-round spot.

Rybakina will have a tricky opponent either way if she wants to make another Wimbledon Round of 16. She will face the winner of the Thursday evening match between No.30 seed Leylah Fernandez and former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Rybakina is 1-0 against Fernandez, earning a 6-4, 6-2 win in the Doha quarterfinals this year. Rybakina has never faced Wozniacki, who returned to tour last summer after a three-year maternity leave.

