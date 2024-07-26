In a year of career milestones, Zheng Qinwen is coolly and confidently crossing off yet another this week at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The World No.7 has enjoyed a clinical Olympic debut to advance to the Round of 16. She's lost just six games through two matches. And coming off a successful title defense in Palermo last week, the 21-year-old from China is now riding a seven-match win streak.

"I've been wishing for the moment for so long," Zheng told WTA Insider. "The Olympic games was one of my dreams since my childhood.

"I really wish I can do something great for China."

Zheng has already had a taste of the pressure that comes with playing for your country. Last September, she brought home gold for China in women's singles at the 2023 Asian Games.

"I always love the pressure," Zheng said. "Only tennis can give me this feeling, the pressure. When you win a big tournament you feel more happy because being champion is so difficult to get because everyone wants it, everyone is fighting for that.

"I think I will fight until I die. If I have to break down my body, I will do it because it's once every four years. I will give everything for the Olympic games."

Zheng's "everything" has translated into a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sara Errani in the first round and a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arantxa Rus in the second. Next up: America's Emma Navarro on Tuesday, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

It's been a timely surge in form and confidence for Zheng, who was bundled out of Wimbledon in the first round by New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun. It was a stunning result, but one that even Zheng saw coming. She had injured her tricep and picked up an eye infection right before her first match.

"I think at Wimbledon the house was not so clean, so I got some virus there," Zheng said. "It was really tricky for me. But also, my first round opponent was playing really well. I was trying to fight but I didn't escape that match, so bad luck in that moment.

"But tennis is like this. You just have to keep working and see when is your moment and when you get your chance, try to take your opportunity."

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Palermo 2024

That opportunity came with a wild card into the final edition of the Palermo Ladies Open, where Zheng lifted her first Hologic WTA Tour title a year before. Back on her more favored surface, she lost just one set and defended her title. She says she played better in Palermo than she had throughout her clay season.

"Of course it's different because in Palermo I just play for myself," Zheng said. "In the Olympics I play for my country. I had the experience last year at the Asian Games. I felt the pressure and I'm really happy that I was the champion."

Zheng is hoping to deliver China's first Olympic medal in singles. Li Na came the closest, losing out to Vera Zvonareva in the bronze medal match at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Zheng is one of two Chinese women into the Round of 16 in singles. Wang Xiyu upset Diana Shnaider in the second round to earn a shot at World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Zheng's goals for her week in Paris: play freely and make some friends

"Don't think too much, enjoy the fight, enjoy the moment on court, compete," Zheng said. "Olympics is important -- I will give everything -- but I don't want the pressure to hold me back.

"Just be normal, be cool, and at the same time know it's important but to know that it's not important. You have to be able to give 100 percent of yourself."

Zheng is looking forward to mingling in the Olympic village and meeting other athletes outside of tennis.

"They have a different point of view," Zheng said. "They are not competing in my sport. I always say it's tough to make friends when you're always competing with each other in the sport. So if I can make some friends there, why not?

"I am very friendly. But when I compete, it makes me feel like I can't really make friends. But if I don't have to compete against another athlete, I really want to share the story and hear how they grow and see this point of view."