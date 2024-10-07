WUHAN -- No.27 Magdalena Frech of Poland's autumn of milestones continued at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open on Wednesday, where she upset No.8 Emma Navarro 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round.

The win is French's first of her career over a Top 10 opponent and moved the 26-year-old into her second straight Round of 16 at a WTA 1000.

"It was a really great battle," Frech said on court. "Such a tough match for me. I think I played one of the best matches of the year for me. I tried to stay calm for the two hours."

2024 has been a breakthrough season for Frech. She began the season at No.63 on the PIF WTA Rankings and made her first Grand Slam Round of 16 at the Australian Open. Last month, she captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title at Guadalajara and parlayed that into back-to-back Round of 16 showings in Beijing and Wuhan.

Frech will next face either Seoul champion Beatriz Haddad Maia or Veronika Kudermetova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

