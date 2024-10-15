Mirra Andreeva and Daria Kasatkina will meet for the Ningbo Open title on Sunday, after they each advanced to the WTA 500 final following semifinal retirements on Saturday.

In the day's first semifinal, No.5 seed Kasatkina moved into the championship match when No.8 seed Paula Badosa retired due to dizziness directly after the first set.

After a lengthy wait due to rain, Kasatkina and Badosa took the court and played an opening frame which featured further rain interruptions. Kasatkina won the last three games of that set before Badosa ended the clash between the former Top 10 players.

Kasatkina is into her sixth singles final of the year, and all of those finals have come at WTA 500 events. Kasatkina has gone 1-4 in her finals so far this year, winning the title on the grass of Eastbourne, and finishing runner-up on the other occasions.

In the late semifinal, 17-year-old Andreeva moved into the final when former Top 10 player Karolina Muchova retired from their semifinal. Andreeva was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Muchova stopped play due to a back injury.

Currently ranked a career-high No.19, Andreeva is seeking the second and highest-level WTA title of her burgeoning career. She is 1-0 in WTA singles finals thus far, having captured her maiden tour-level title on the clay of WTA 250 Iasi this summer.

More to come...