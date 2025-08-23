Tournament background - 2040 - Cleveland
Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket

CLEVELAND • OH, UNITED STATES

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 99 Days
Aug 17 - Aug 23, 2025

Tennis In The Land

Founded in 2021, Tennis in the Land is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, Ohio. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Jacobs Pavillion to earn 250 points in the PIF WTA Rankings. Tennis in the Land was created to bring professional women’s tennis to Northeast Ohio.

Level WTA 250
Duration August 17 - August 23, 2025
Location CLEVELAND ,OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 30
Doubles Draw 16

McCartney Kessler Cleveland 2024

American wild card Kessler upsets top seed Haddad Maia to win Cleveland

2m read
8mo ago