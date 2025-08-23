Stories
Tennis In The Land
Founded in 2021, Tennis in the Land is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, Ohio. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Jacobs Pavillion to earn 250 points in the PIF WTA Rankings. Tennis in the Land was created to bring professional women’s tennis to Northeast Ohio.
Level
Duration August 17 - August 23, 2025
Location CLEVELAND ,OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 30
Doubles Draw 16