MELBOURNE -- Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a third straight Australian Open title began victoriously on Sunday, with the World No.1 defeating Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

And then, there was dancing.

During her on-court interview with Jelena Dokic, Sabalenka was asked about her tradition of posting a pre-tournament dance routine with her team on social media.

"I'm not the best dancer, but I try my best," the bemused World No.1 said after the viral video was played on Rod Laver Arena.

"You always dance, but there's no one in the crowd," Dokic pointed out. And with that, Sabalenka gamely accepted the challenge.

"You just did your cool down, so that was good. But I have to go to the physio," Dokic joked.

The reigning champion at the Australian Open and US Open, Sabalenka's victory extended her win streak at hard-court majors to 15. Since the start of the 2023 season, Sabalenka is an outstanding 28-1 at hard-court Slams, with her sole loss coming in three sets in the 2023 US Open final to Coco Gauff.

Over the upcoming fortnight in Melbourne, Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to pull off a three-peat in Melbourne. The Swiss star ran the table from 1997 to 1999.

Seeded No.1 for the first time at a Grand Slam, Sabalenka is also looking to become the first top seed to win the Australian Open women's singles title since Ashleigh Barty sealed her home Slam in 2022.

In a showdown between two Grand Slam champions, Sabalenka needed just seven minutes to build a 3-0 lead over Stephens. The 2017 US Open champion slowly worked her way back into the match to get back on serve at 4-3, but Sabalenka's devastating return proved too much for the American's serve.

"I think I kind of stepped back after a few games didn't go well," Sabalenka said. "I stepped back, and I give her a chance to come back in the match. I'm glad that in that game on 4-3 I stepped in and I was going forward to the net. I think that was the key to get back to this match.

In the longest game of the match, Sabalenka broke through on her fourth break point to regain a lead she did not relinquish. She finished the match with 20 winners and broke Stephens five times from 13 break points.

"I think it's a big difference, comparing myself to even like three years ago," Sabalenka said. "In that moment I would get frustrated and probably would lose the first set. I'm not sure if I would be able to win the match. That's what I remember.

"I'm really glad that I improved my mental toughness, let's say. I'm able to stay focused no matter what the score, what the situation is. I'm focusing on the game, on the point. I'm focusing point by point."

Still a perfect 6-0 in the new season, Sabalenka will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round. In her Australian Open main-draw debut, the 22-year-old Spaniard eased past Great Britain's Sonay Kartal 6-1, 7-6(5).