Aryna Sabalenka and Wang Xinyu are both known for their breathtaking power, and brute force was on full display in both players' first-round matches at the Australian Open.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

But their best rallies saw Sabalenka and Wang foil opponents with brilliant switch-ups to showcase their finesse as well. For Sabalenka, pummeling the ball from side to side had failed to get it past Sloane Stephens -- so, with a delicate flick of the wrist, she ended the point with a drop shot out of nowhere instead.

Meanwhile, Wang was going toe-to-toe with No.11 seed Paula Badosa, eventually falling 6-3, 7-6(5). The 2023 Roland Garros doubles champion showed her ability to change up the flow of baseline aggression with a canny move forwards, followed by a subtle drop-volley finish.