2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's return to the Hologic WTA Tour will be delayed until the spring clay-court season after a recent emergency appendectomy.

After withdrawing from the season-opening ASB Classic in Auckland, and the Australian Open for the second year in a row, the Canadian had been expected to make a comeback at the end of this month at the WTA 500 Mérida Open Akron. But, as she revealed to fans in a post to her Instagram story on Thursday, unexpected "sharp pain" in her stomach prompted her to pause the training that was going "so well." It eventually resulted in the surgery to remove her appendix.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery," the 24-year-old wrote, saying that she was "excited" to start her season before the setback. She will miss the March WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, which she won in 2019, and Miami, where she was a finalist in 2021, as result.

Andreescu had previously missed nearly a year of competition between 2023 and 2024 as a result of a back injury, and cited personal reasons for previously delaying the start to her year.

She played 10 tournaments last year including the Olympics, with her season debut coming at Roland Garros. She reached the third round there before falling to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini. Other highlights included another major third round at Wimbledon, where she also lost to future finalist Paolini, a runner-up effort in 's-Hertogenbosch to Liudmila Samsonova, and a quarterfinal effort at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she lost to Katie Boulter.

While the former World No. 4 did not confirm what tournament will be the first of her restructured 2025 season, she vowed she'll be "stronger than ever" when she returns to the court.

"Thanks so much for all your support," she signed off saying. "Can't wait to get back to competing!”