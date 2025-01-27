International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver has recovered nearly a dozen of her 22 Grand Slam doubles trophies that were stolen as she evacuated the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area this month.

Eleven of Shriver's major prizes -- five US Open trophies, five French Open plates, one Australian Open trophy -- and family photos from her mother's side were in her car, a Dodge Durango Hellcat, when it was stolen on Jan. 15 from the parking lot of a Marina Del Rey, Calif. hotel that she and her family had evacuated to to escape the Palisades fire that was encroaching on their Brentwood home. The fires, which began on Jan. 7, had previously forced Shriver to abandon her plans to travel to Australia for the Australian Open in her role as an adviser for Donna Vekic, and as a commentator for ESPN.

But nearly two weeks later, Shriver had a positive update: Her trophies and personal effects were recovered, with The Athletic reporting that security footage showed that an individual in a black SUV left a box containing the items near the hotel's parking lot gate.

My son & I are at a police station reporting our car was stolen from the hotel parking lot we evacuated to when fires started. This was the car that had most of my major trophies being stored until we could safely move back home.😡 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 16, 2025

Good news on my trophies (& family photos)- the LAPD detective in charge of the investigation has them at the police station being finger printed. It’s too long a story for a post. We still hope to find black Dodge Durango Hellcat in one piece. 🙏 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 28, 2025

Shriver's car still remains unaccounted for, and the Los Angeles Police Department finger-printed the trophies in its ongoing investigation.

"The trophies were in the wrong place at the wrong time," Shriver told ESPN this week. "For 10 days, they were wherever they were. I wish my trophies could talk. I think it would be really interesting to hear from them."

Replying to her longtime doubles partner Martina Navratilova in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Shriver said she felt "like [they] won another major” by having the mementos returned.

Thanks for calling partner. Today feels like we won another major!

Yes yea police.

Now let’s see if car makes it home. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 29, 2025

Shriver and her family have since returned to their home, with officials saying this week that the Palisades fire, and the neighboring Eaton fire, are 100% contained after 24 days.