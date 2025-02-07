Denmark's Clara Tauson earned her first career win over a World No. 1 in emphatic fashion at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old Dane advanced to her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal after dominating Sabalenka for nearly the duration of the 1-hour, 23-minute match, which also counted as Tauson's revenge for a third-round loss to Sabalenka at last month's Australian Open. She served seven aces, broke Sabalenka's serve six times, and from 2-1 in the first set, she never trailed.

After losing to Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-4 in Australia, the Dane suggested that she could've nabbed at least a set on Rod Laver Arena had she played at a level even just 5% higher.

In Dubai, she assessed that she "hit everything" to earn just her second career Top 10 win.

"Last time, I had my chances, but I didn't take them," Tauson said. "Today I was really free in my mind. I knew she had to beat me and I'm the underdog all the way, and I was really enjoying my time out on the court."

Tauson's big win came less than a day after defeating former Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in a second-round 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4) marathon that ended past midnight.

"I didn't know what shape I was going to come out here in, but it was a pretty good one," she confessed, dubbing it a "crazy" last 24 hours, and estimating that she slept five hours after returning to her hotel at 3:30 a.m.

Nonetheless, she had enough energy to hit more winners than Sabalenka (27 to 23) and fewer unforced errors (15 to 22) and create 16 total break point chances.

"She was more hungry than me today. Well done from her. Not very well done from me," Sabalenka said post-match. "She played great tennis and I didn't play my best."

For a spot in the semifinals, Tauson will face Linda Noskova in what's also a reprise of an Australian Open match. Tauson won the first-round meeting between the two in Melbourne 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the first career meeting between the two.